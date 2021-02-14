Maryam suggests eggs sold by kgs, gets trolled

LAHORE: A video of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz suggesting eggs are weighed and sold by kilograms has been viewed tens of thousands of times on Facebook and Twitter.

The clip is part of the speech Maryam delivered during a public meeting in Daska, Sialkot on Saturday in connection with a by-poll in the constituency on February 19.

In the video, Maryam while confusing the metric and duodecimal systems asked the “per kilogram” price of eggs.

“What is the per kilo cost of eggs today,” she asked in an attempt to take a dig at the rising grocery prices.

Lo jee even Maryam Nawaz rates eggs prices in kilos 😂 pic.twitter.com/a1qg2gu6U0 — Virk Shahzaib (@VirkSh786) February 13, 2021

Pakistan Today ran a fact check to ascertain the truth of the claim and it transpired that the PML-N vice president had, in fact, suggested the above here at 10:50 seconds.

The clip instantaneously went viral on social media platforms with Twitterverse mocking Maryam for being unaware if “the eggs are sold according to weight scale or quantity”.

Point to ponder is that #MaryamNawaz claims to be a PhD research scholar while she doesn’t know whether the eggs are sold according to weight scale or quantity.#انڈے_کتنے_روپے_کلو #انڈے_لےلو_انڈے — Abdul Rehman Tiwana (@GCAbdulRehman) February 14, 2021

One wondered: “What is the crime of eggs?”