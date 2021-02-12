NATIONAL

4 soldiers martyred in South Waziristan after terrorist open fire: ISPR

President Alvi condemns the terrorist attack and expresses grief over the martyrdom of army personnel

By APP

RAWALPINDI: Four soldiers were martyred while thwarting terrorists’ fire raid on security forces post in Makeen area of South Waziristan late Thursday night, the military’s media affairs wing said on Friday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that troops responded promptly and killed four terrorists. “During the exchange of fire, four soldiers embraced shahadat,” the statement added.

During the exchange of fire, four soldiers had embraced shahadat (martyrdom), including Lance Naik Imran Ali, Sepoy Atif Jahangir, Sepoy Anees-ur-Rehman and Sepoy Aziz.

“Area sanitisation in progress,” the ISPR statement said.

President Dr Arif Alvi condemned the terrorist attack and expressed grief over the martyrdom of army personnel. He expressed his condolences to the grieving families and prayed for their strength.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz also expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of four soldiers in South Waziristan.

In a tweet, he said that they were proud sons of this brave nation, who sacrificed their lives for the great cause of the defence of the homeland and peace in the country.

The minister presented a salute to the courage and patience of the families of the martyrs.
He said that the nation was committed to eliminating the remnants of the terrorists.

Similarly, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari offered condolences for the martyred officials and expressed solidarity with their families.

“The sacrifices of our martyrs will not be forgotten,” he said, adding that implementation of the National Action Plan was essential for rooting out terrorists and their facilitators.

Last month, security forces had conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Nargosa area of South Waziristan, killing two terrorists and injuring one, all of whom were reportedly a part of the proscribed terrorist cell, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan’s (TTP) Sajna group

“Security forces conducted an IBO in Nargosa area of South Waziristan district,” the military’s media wing had said at the time, adding that all three had been active members of the TTP and experts at making improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

Previous articleAMAN-21 in line with Pakistan’s vision for regional peace: President Alvi
Next article‘Pleased’ over Biden admin’s unchanged Kashmir policy: Qureshi
Avatar
APP

1 COMMENT

  1. As the actions of the Pakistan Army are similar to those of jihadists, we don’t understand who is a terrorist. We Balochis assume that there are two terrorist groups, one that is not in uniform and one that is in uniform.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

LAHORE

Court to indict Sanaullah in drug case on March 6

LAHORE: A court for Control of Narcotics Substance (CNS) in Lahore will indict PML-N Punjab president Rana Sanaullah Khan in a drug case on March...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP extends date for submission of nomination forms for Senate elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has extended the date for submission of nomination papers for the Senate elections till Monday. According to a press...
Read more
NATIONAL

Justice Isa’s wife seeks info about Broadsheet probe from NAB

ISLAMABAD: Seeking Broadsheet probe details under the constitutional right to information, Sarina Isa, wife of the sitting judge of the Supreme Court (SC), Justice...
Read more
NATIONAL

Dar quits as SAPM to participate in NA-75 electioneering

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Dar stepped down as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs on Friday. The Cabinet Division...
Read more
NATIONAL

Former rulers left no stone unturned to destroy country: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday said that the former rulers had left no stone unturned to devastate the country by playing...
Read more
NATIONAL

LG polls cannot be held on provisional census results, Sindh tells ECP

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Friday once again excused from holding local government (LG) elections on the basis of provisional census results. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC)...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

US to lift its terrorist designations of Yemen’s Houthis on February...

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday said he will revoke terrorist designations of Yemen’s Houthi movement effective February 16, even as...

Anger over arrests in Myanmar at anti-coup protests

Trump lawyers portray impeachment trial as Democratic score-settling

Indian authorities assess damages after earthquake in Tajikistan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.