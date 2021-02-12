4 soldiers martyred in South Waziristan after terrorist open fire: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Four soldiers were martyred while thwarting terrorists’ fire raid on security forces post in Makeen area of South Waziristan late Thursday night, the military’s media affairs wing said on Friday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that troops responded promptly and killed four terrorists. “During the exchange of fire, four soldiers embraced shahadat,” the statement added.

During the exchange of fire, four soldiers had embraced shahadat (martyrdom), including Lance Naik Imran Ali, Sepoy Atif Jahangir, Sepoy Anees-ur-Rehman and Sepoy Aziz.

“Area sanitisation in progress,” the ISPR statement said.

President Dr Arif Alvi condemned the terrorist attack and expressed grief over the martyrdom of army personnel. He expressed his condolences to the grieving families and prayed for their strength.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz also expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of four soldiers in South Waziristan.

In a tweet, he said that they were proud sons of this brave nation, who sacrificed their lives for the great cause of the defence of the homeland and peace in the country.

The minister presented a salute to the courage and patience of the families of the martyrs.

He said that the nation was committed to eliminating the remnants of the terrorists.

Similarly, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari offered condolences for the martyred officials and expressed solidarity with their families.

“The sacrifices of our martyrs will not be forgotten,” he said, adding that implementation of the National Action Plan was essential for rooting out terrorists and their facilitators.

Last month, security forces had conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Nargosa area of South Waziristan, killing two terrorists and injuring one, all of whom were reportedly a part of the proscribed terrorist cell, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan’s (TTP) Sajna group

“Security forces conducted an IBO in Nargosa area of South Waziristan district,” the military’s media wing had said at the time, adding that all three had been active members of the TTP and experts at making improvised explosive devices (IEDs).