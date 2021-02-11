CITY

SHC directs PPP leader to cooperate with NAB in graft case

By INP

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday extended the interim bail of Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani in a case related to 352 illegal appointments.

During the hearing, a prosecutor for the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) told the court that an investigation is underway against the speaker and other accused in the case.

He added that the speaker provincial assembly was summoned at the NAB office Thursday (today) in connection with the probe. At this, the judge directed Durrani to cooperate with the investigators and ordered the agency to submit a progress report on March 30.

Durrani, a senior leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), was arrested by NAB in an Islamabad hotel in Feb 2020 for investigation into his alleged movable and immovable assets beyond his known sources of income, making 352 illegal appointments, embezzlement of public funds in the construction of the MPA Hostel and the new Sindh Assembly building, as well as the appointment of project directors for these schemes.

The anti-graft watchdog named Durrani, his spouse, children, brother, and others for allegedly possessing assets worth around Rs1.61 billion made through illegal means.

Previous articleECP to hold Senate elections on March 3
Next articleATC sends four lawyers on judicial remand for storming IHC building
Avatar
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

KARACHI

Three killed in Karachi factory fire

KARACHI: Three people were killed in a fire in a thread factory in Sector 5 of Karachi's Baldia Town on Wednesday. The deceased were...
Read more
KARACHI

SHC annoyed at lawmaker’s absence

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday expressed anger at the absence of PTI Sindh chapter's leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi in the hearing...
Read more
KARACHI

KCFR holds webinar on Russia-Pakistan relations

KARACHI: The Karachi Council on Foreign Relations (KCFR) held a webinar on Russia-Pakistan relations here on Tuesday. The webinar was moderated by the KCFR senior...
Read more
KARACHI

SHC asks Sindh to explain appointments of advisers, special assistants

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday sought a reply from the Sindh government over the appointments of advisers and special assistants by...
Read more
KARACHI

ECP rejects Faryal’s request to bin disqualification case

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday turned down a request of Faryal Talpur, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former president...
Read more
KARACHI

1 terrorist killed, 5 arrested in Karachi IBO: CTD

KARACHI: Foiling a potential terrorism plot, officials of Sindh police's Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Monday killed one suspected terrorist and arrested five in an...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

KARACHI

SHC directs PPP leader to cooperate with NAB in graft case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday extended the interim bail of Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani in a case related to...

ECP to hold Senate elections on March 3

Group of foreign climbers ends expedition at K2 in Pakistan

Twitter refuses to fully comply with Indian order to remove ‘Pakistan-backed’ accounts

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]stantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.