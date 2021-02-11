SHC directs PPP leader to cooperate with NAB in graft case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday extended the interim bail of Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani in a case related to 352 illegal appointments.

During the hearing, a prosecutor for the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) told the court that an investigation is underway against the speaker and other accused in the case.

He added that the speaker provincial assembly was summoned at the NAB office Thursday (today) in connection with the probe. At this, the judge directed Durrani to cooperate with the investigators and ordered the agency to submit a progress report on March 30.

Durrani, a senior leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), was arrested by NAB in an Islamabad hotel in Feb 2020 for investigation into his alleged movable and immovable assets beyond his known sources of income, making 352 illegal appointments, embezzlement of public funds in the construction of the MPA Hostel and the new Sindh Assembly building, as well as the appointment of project directors for these schemes.

The anti-graft watchdog named Durrani, his spouse, children, brother, and others for allegedly possessing assets worth around Rs1.61 billion made through illegal means.