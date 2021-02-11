ECP to hold Senate elections on March 3

ISLAMABAD: Embroiled in controversy over the presidential ordinance on open voting, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced to hold elections for 52 Senate seats on March 3.

According to the schedule issued Thursday, the returning officers will issue a public notice for filing of nomination papers on Thursday (today).

Interested candidates would file nomination papers on February 12 and 13 and the names of the nominated candidates will be published the following day (February 14).

The scrutiny of the nomination papers will take place on February 15 and 16, followed by two days reserved for filing of appeals against any acceptance or rejection of nominations. In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the commission will scrutinise the credentials of the candidates through an online process.

The documents submitted by the candidates would be verified by the Ministry of Interior, National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The financial documents provided by the prospective candidates would also be checked by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

An election tribunal will dispose of all appeals within two days, on February 19 and 20. And finally, the ECP will publish a revised list of nominated candidates on February 21.

Any notified candidates wishing to withdraw their candidacy will be able to do so before February 22.