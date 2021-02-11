NATIONAL

ATC sends four lawyers on judicial remand for storming IHC building

By INP

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in the capital on Thursday sent four arrested lawyers to jail on judicial remand on charges of storming the building of Islamabad High Court (IHC) earlier this week.

Police produced the accused nominated in the first information report (FIR) — Zafar Ali Waraich, Naveed Malik, Sheikh Shoaib and Nazia Bibi — before the court.

Scores of lawyers protesting against the demolition of their chambers by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) during an anti-encroachment operation wreaked havoc on the high court’s building on Monday.

Late on Sunday night, an enforcement team as part of the body’s anti-encroachment drive had destroyed several lawyers’ chambers built on the premises of the District and Session Court in F-8 Markaz and retrieved state-owned land.

The move came days after the Islamabad administration on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan prepared a list of 80 people allegedly involved in land grabbing activities.

The clearance operation against the encroachments outraged the legal community who barged into the Chief Justice Block (CJB) of the court and broke windows.

They also chanted slogans against IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah outside his chamber, leaving him trapped inside. Reports suggest Justice Minallah was inside his chamber at the time.

Officials of the Special Security Unit (SSU) were not present when the lawyers entered the block and arrived much later.

Previous articleSHC directs PPP leader to cooperate with NAB in graft case
Avatar
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

ECP to hold Senate elections on March 3

ISLAMABAD: Embroiled in controversy over the presidential ordinance on open voting, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced to hold elections for 52...
Read more
NATIONAL

Group of foreign climbers ends expedition at K2 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A group of foreign mountaineers ended their plans to try and scale the treacherous K2 mountain, the world’s second-highest peak, because of bad...
Read more
NATIONAL

Twitter refuses to fully comply with Indian order to remove ‘Pakistan-backed’ accounts

NEW DELHI: Twitter said on Wednesday it would not fully comply with orders from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to take down some accounts...
Read more
NATIONAL

All sectors contributed in fight against Covid-19: CJCSC

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) General Nadeem Raza on Wednesday addressed a seminar on the social, economic and global impact of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Low-cost housing scheme to benefit the poor: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that Prime Minister's low-cost housing scheme will enormously benefit the underprivileged community of the country. The president stated...
Read more
NATIONAL

Senate polls: ECP to scrutinise candidates’ credentials virtually

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to scrutinise the credentials of the candidates for upcoming Senate elections through an online process. The...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Twitter refuses to fully comply with Indian order to remove ‘Pakistan-backed’...

NEW DELHI: Twitter said on Wednesday it would not fully comply with orders from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to take down some accounts...

India says reached accord with China for troop pull back on disputed border

Digital siege: Internet cuts become favoured tool of regimes

Biden and Xi hold first phone call amid tense US-China relations

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.