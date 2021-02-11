NATIONAL

Army honours MMA fighter who defeated Indian opponent in 56 seconds

By INP

RAWALPINDI: Ahmed Mujtaba who defeated India’s Rahul Raju in only 56 seconds in the first round of the mixed martial arts (MMA) competition ONE Championship called on Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar.

The chief military spokesperson presented him with a shield in honour of his achievement.

In a subsequent tweet, Mujtaba said: “I am humbled by the encouragement and support. I request our youth to have faith in Allah & follow the principles of hard work and commitment.”

Pakistan and India had earlier clashed in the championship in November 2019. Raju had won that match by submitting Pakistan’s Furqan Cheema in the second round.

Previous articlePakistan hopes to carry Test form into T20s against South Africa
Avatar
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Pakistan hopes to carry Test form into T20s against South Africa

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan aims to capitalise on its 2-0 victory in the Test series against South Africa when it takes on the Proteas in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

ATC sends four lawyers on judicial remand for storming IHC building

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in the capital on Thursday sent four arrested lawyers to jail on judicial remand on charges of storming the...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP to hold Senate elections on March 3

ISLAMABAD: Embroiled in controversy over the presidential ordinance on open voting, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced to hold elections for 52...
Read more
NATIONAL

Group of foreign climbers ends expedition at K2 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A group of foreign mountaineers ended their plans to try and scale the treacherous K2 mountain, the world’s second-highest peak, because of bad...
Read more
NATIONAL

Twitter refuses to fully comply with Indian order to remove ‘Pakistan-backed’ accounts

NEW DELHI: Twitter said on Wednesday it would not fully comply with orders from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to take down some accounts...
Read more
NATIONAL

All sectors contributed in fight against Covid-19: CJCSC

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) General Nadeem Raza on Wednesday addressed a seminar on the social, economic and global impact of...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

ECP to hold Senate elections on March 3

ISLAMABAD: Embroiled in controversy over the presidential ordinance on open voting, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced to hold elections for 52...

Group of foreign climbers ends expedition at K2 in Pakistan

Twitter refuses to fully comply with Indian order to remove ‘Pakistan-backed’ accounts

India says reached accord with China for troop pull back on disputed border

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.