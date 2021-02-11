Army honours MMA fighter who defeated Indian opponent in 56 seconds

RAWALPINDI: Ahmed Mujtaba who defeated India’s Rahul Raju in only 56 seconds in the first round of the mixed martial arts (MMA) competition ONE Championship called on Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar.

The chief military spokesperson presented him with a shield in honour of his achievement.

In a subsequent tweet, Mujtaba said: “I am humbled by the encouragement and support. I request our youth to have faith in Allah & follow the principles of hard work and commitment.”

Met @OfficialDGISPR today. I am humbled by the encouragement and support. I request our youth to have faith in Allah & follow the principles of hard work and commitment. #ALLAHOAKBAR #Wolverine #mygym @ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/WNiEHfU9k3 — Ahmed Wolverine Mujtaba (@ahmedwolverine1) February 10, 2021

Pakistan and India had earlier clashed in the championship in November 2019. Raju had won that match by submitting Pakistan’s Furqan Cheema in the second round.