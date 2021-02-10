Positive steps

It takes at least two hands to clap as a gesture of appreciation. But those two hands are not good enough to praise the Biden administration in the USA. As of today, American President Joe Biden and his team have been on the action spree, taking serious steps to reverse all those ill-conceived strategies from the previous Trump regime. No doubt such good deeds need the media attention apart from deserving appreciation, the decision to reengage with the United Nations Human Rights Council being the latest. Here the Biden team’s penchant for a string of multilateral activities deserves special attention. Globally, the good deeds and decisions should be met with welcome gestures. There is no need painting them all differently. Also, the teams concerned like the one led by Biden should always tread cautiously trying to use those good deeds to send strong yet positive messages at the world stage. In the process of envisioning good strategies, the Biden team should not be taken for granted. In fact the human rights abuses have been omnipresent, crying for serious attention. A good number of years down the road, I have been able to still see the homeless people around in open areas in my various workstations like Hyderabad, Bangalore, Coimbatore and Mumbai. Yet again, those people are all highly skilled to showcase their art of handicrafts. I have been seeing those people selling their hand-made stuff as employment in my native areas like Tiruchendur, Tuticorin, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. I am sure they if migrated and settled down properly will attain their social status. Similarly, the Biden team’s attention to the social factors like equality, humanity and above all democracy is something worthy of appreciation and emulation by others. Way to go forward indeed! To conclude, the so-called charges of lackadaisical attitude and other accusations rampant on the Geneva-based Council should be looked into sincerely.

P Senthil Saravana Durai

Mumbai