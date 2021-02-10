Opinion

Positive steps

Avatar
By Editor's Mail
0
0

It takes at least two hands to clap as a gesture of appreciation. But those two hands are not good enough to praise the Biden administration in the USA. As of today, American President Joe Biden and his team have been on the action spree, taking serious steps to reverse all those ill-conceived strategies from the previous Trump regime. No doubt such good deeds need the media attention apart from deserving appreciation, the decision to reengage with the United Nations Human Rights Council being the latest. Here the Biden team’s penchant for a string of multilateral activities deserves special attention. Globally, the good deeds and decisions should be met with welcome gestures. There is no need painting them all differently. Also, the teams concerned like the one led by Biden should always tread cautiously trying to use those good deeds to send strong yet positive messages at the world stage. In the process of envisioning good strategies, the Biden team should not be taken for granted. In fact the human rights abuses have been omnipresent, crying for serious attention. A good number of years down the road, I have been able to still see the homeless people around in open areas in my various workstations like Hyderabad, Bangalore, Coimbatore and Mumbai. Yet again, those people are all highly skilled to showcase their art of handicrafts. I have been seeing those people selling their hand-made stuff as employment in my native areas like Tiruchendur, Tuticorin, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. I am sure they if migrated and settled down properly will attain their social status. Similarly, the Biden team’s attention to the social factors like equality, humanity and above all democracy is something worthy of appreciation and emulation by others. Way to go forward indeed! To conclude, the so-called charges of lackadaisical attitude and other accusations rampant on the Geneva-based Council should be looked into sincerely.

P Senthil Saravana Durai

- Advertisement -

Mumbai

Previous articleScandalous video of KP MPAs
Avatar
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Scandalous video of KP MPAs

The emergence of a scandalous video, showing MPAs from KP receiving bundles of banknotes, allegedly for March 2018 Senate elections, just a month before...
Read more
Editorials

PTI and Pak-US relations

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s several tweets offering cooperation to the newly elected US President Joe Biden on a number of issues, including going after...
Read more
Editorials

Avoiding accountability

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on PTI stalwart and federal minister Faisal Vawda, besides ordering him...
Read more
Letters

Appeal to Prime Minister, Adviser to PM on Finance & FBR

I represent a society of children suffering from a group of rare diseases collectively known as “Lysosomal Storage Disorders” (LSDs). These are genetic disorders...
Read more
Letters

Human rights

There are many roles for us regarding human rights, but I am going to tell you about some of them. Such as injustice, women...
Read more
Letters

Increased domestic violence

During the severe conditions of Covid-19,the issue of domestic violence has touched its heights. According to DW, the authorities registered 3217 cases between March...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

Govt working to transform health, police departments: Buzdar

LAHORE: STAFF REPORT Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the government is introducing different apps to improve the performance of the police department. Addressing...

Punjab approves development schemes of Rs10.5 billion

PTI and Pak-US relations

Avoiding accountability

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.