Scandalous video of KP MPAs

By Editor's Mail
The emergence of a scandalous video, showing MPAs from KP receiving bundles of banknotes, allegedly for March 2018 Senate elections, just a month before the elections to the upper house, raises many questions about the timings of this leakage. While it casts aspersions about the morality of those receiving and giving the money, it also exposes the total lack of ethics of those who have for years been involved in manipulating elections in Pakistan and their role in bringing into disrepute the political process. We are reaping the harvest for betraying MAJ’s vision. For a country, created through a democratic political struggle, led by politicians of integrity and character like Quaid-e-Azam, it was a stab in the back of Founding Fathers and their vision of a modern democratic welfare state, to witness remnants of colonial occupation like the Indian Political Service bureaucrat Iskandar Mirza in collaboration with few uniformed officers ban all politicians. They put in place a concocted and perverted controlled system in the guise of basic democracy, which in essence was a dictatorship, with no checks and balances. This group embarked on a mission to reverse all that Jinnah Sahib had dreamed of. They had the audacity to even launch a malicious campaign against Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah. We have lost half the country; our economy is in a mess and the welfare state replaced by a country which faces scourge of extremism and terrorism, courtesy a tin-pot dictator who got us involved in a proxy war in Afghanistan.
Thousands of our valiant soldiers have embraced Shahadat, to eradicate this country from Zia’s legacy of terrorism and extremism, while millions were displaced. Even after decades, the seeds of extremism sown by the terrorists, whom Zia gave refuge on our soil, haunts this country.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore

