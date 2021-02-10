NATIONAL

COAS lauds equipment development, maintenance programme

The army chief was briefed regarding various facilities being developed and up-gradation of existing infrastructure

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has lauded the development and maintenance programme of diverse equipment.
The army chief said this during his visit to Logistics installations in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday.
He appreciated the performance and commitment in provision of top-class facilities and services. The COAS appreciated indigenous development and maintenance programme of diverse equipment and concept of one window operation for enhanced operational efficiency.
The army chief was briefed regarding various facilities being developed and up-gradation of existing infrastructure. Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Lieutenant General Azhar Saleh Abbasi, chief of logistics staff, and Lieutenant General Aamir Abbasi, quarter master general.

Staff Report

