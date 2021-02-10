HBL PSL tickets to be sold online: PCB

- Advertisement -

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has signed an agreement with an e-ticketing platform for the sale of tickets of the HBL Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) sixth edition, which is scheduled to start in Karachi from February 20.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had last week permitted the PCB to allow a limited number of spectators in the stadiums during the HBL PSL with strict Covid-19 SOPs, including social distancing.

“With a socially distant seating plan, cricket fans can now be a part of the game again as both the HBL PSL venues, Karachi and Lahore, will have 20 per cent of the total seating capacity of the stadiums available for the spectators,” the cricket board said in a statement.

As announced by the PCB last week, around 7,500 spectators will be allowed inside the National stadium per match day, while around 5,500 will be able to attend each match day at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

The PCB added that further details about the pricing and availability of tickets will be shared soon.