Saving the environment 

The devastating glacier burst in the Indian state of Uttarakhand that has not only caused flooding but also claimed many lives has sent shockwaves across the board. According to news sources, the sudden water released from the glaciated valley has severely damaged some hydroelectric projects out there apart from leaving behind a trail of destruction. Such glacial burst incidents have been common across the world, pointed out by all the geological statistics. They have confirmed the vast ice sheets covering most parts of Earth. Events like glaciation meaning accumulation of ice sheets and deglaciation, the opposite, have all been well related to Ice Age and Greenhouse period. In short, all the natural and geological events caused by sun and the surroundings on earth have been evolving over the vast periods of time. Of course, they all have huge lessons to the world and human society. Yes, it is all about human attitude to Mother Nature. Human beings have been toiling hard through all the ups and downs straight from the Homo Sapiens era even as the natural occurrences like climate change, global warming, greenhouse effects and glacial burst have been taking place side by side. The Western region aside, Asian nations have been naturally and neatly tucked in the midst of natural sources, rivers, seas, oceans and huge, beautiful mountains like the Himalayas. Speaking as an inhabitant, my native areas like Korkai, Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, Tiruchendur and Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu have been brimming with and full of natural resources like rivers, greenery areas and seas. But those environmental aspects and features must be protected. Also, beware of the possible consequences of sea ice that may be caused by Antarctica and the Arctic Ocean over there! Right now serious measures are required to thoroughly check the feasibility of ecosystems in areas like Uttarakhand and elsewhere across the world. More to the point, the beautiful Himalayan countries like Nepal have been flourishing through such great natural surroundings by means of resilience and eco-friendly growth. Without any question, great environmental attitude and technological advances will make the planet the most liveable forever.

P Senthil Saravana Durai

Mumbai