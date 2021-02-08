Opinion

Freedom for Kashmiris

Avatar
By Editor's Mail
0
0

Kashmir is the biggest issue in the world which shows a very bad sign for Pakistan since the Kashmiris only want freedom and be part of Pakistan but very sadly the world is silent just seeing India’s bad acts and not having courages to fight against human rights. However, the world praises those personalities who are like immortal ones since till today their efforts are appreciated. And in reality, Kashmir is a disputed part of India which is ignored and even we think the world’s complete sufferings are on them declared by India. It is no more bearable since Pakistan along with the world and especially Human Rights organization should understand the voice of Kashmir as if they are prisoned. And in daily basis, their cryful demand is to be part of Pakistan since India is no more capable of giving their fundamental rights. Instead of loving and caring them, the soldiers try to kill them and do cruelty. I would request the world to raise Kashmir issue and all countries should take steps for supporting Kashmiris and celebrating Kashmir’s day as we do it on every 5th February of the years. , the world is failed for asking their requirements from a authorities for this issue as we should little think about humanity that is not for one community but for complete world no matter they are poor or rich.

Barkatullah 

Turbat 

Previous articleSaving the environment 
Avatar
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Saving the environment 

The devastating glacier burst in the Indian state of Uttarakhand that has not only caused flooding but also claimed many lives has sent shockwaves...
Read more
Comment

The fourth pillar?

Media is often referred to as the fourth pillar of the state. Who exactly discovered this pillar (and in what circumstances) is unknown. However,...
Read more
Comment

Interesting facts about poverty in Pakistan

Pakistan’s ever-increasing population is thriving in an economy, which undergoes several upheavals periodically. The population of Pakistan does not equally gain from the benefits...
Read more
Comment

Worsening Human Rights situation in IIOJK

As the people of Pakistan quite enthusiastically observed another Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5, 2021 with President Dr Arif Alvi addressing Azad Kashmir...
Read more
Editorials

Treating constitution as plasticine

The way the PTI government has gone about getting some of the PM’s whizkids inducted into the Senate indicates desperation. Among other things it...
Read more
Editorials

Shameful neglect

A damning report on the performance of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) has revealed that the federal body has miserably failed to discharge...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

HEADLINES

12 govt officers removed over harassment in Punjab

Punjab Ombudsperson Rukhsana Gillani has said 12 government officers have been removed from service under the Harassment Act, 2020. In a statement, she said that...

Worsening Human Rights situation in IIOJK

Treating constitution as plasticine

Shameful neglect

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.