Sports

Mayers makes 210 on debut as Windies seal remarkable win

West Indies 259 and 395 for 7 (Mayers 210 not out, Bonner 86, Miraz 4-113) beat Bangladesh 430 and 223 for 8 dec (Haque 115, Das 69, Warrican 3-57, Cornwall 3-81) by three wickets

By Agencies

DHAKA: Kyle Mayers made an unbeaten double hundred on his Test debut to help West Indies snatch an extraordinary three-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the first Test on Sunday.

Hosts Bangladesh declared their second innings on 223-8, setting West Indies a daunting victory target of 395 in Chattogram, and the touring side completed the fifth-highest successful run chase in Test history.

- Advertisement -

Mayers added 216 runs with Nkrumah Bonner (86) to turn the match on its head and took a single off spinner Nayeem Hasan to seal a fairytale victory for a second-string West Indies side led by Kraigg Brathwaite.

Mayers, a 28-year-old left-handed batsman from Barbados, remained unbeaten on 210, including 20 fours and seven sixes, and became only the sixth player to score a double hundred in the fourth innings of a Test.

“It’s a great feeling to be playing Test cricket,” Mayers, who averages about 29 in first-class cricket, said after collecting the man-of-the-match award.

“Then to go on and score a century, and then to make it a double, and then going on to win this Test.

“A guy making his debut and making a double should inspire all youngsters to work hard and reach this level.”

West Indies sent a weakened squad to Bangladesh after several players, including Test captain Jason Holder, opted out of the tour citing Covid-19 concerns.

At 59-3, West Indies looked in trouble but Brathwaite said he never lost belief.

“We knew it was an open game. We trusted our plans, and Bonner and Mayers showed that they can stick to the plans, and make it work,” he said.

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haq admitted the hosts did not bowl well on a final day track.

“We didn’t create enough chances, and our bowlers didn’t bowl enough in the right areas,” Mominul said.

“But all credit goes to Bonner and Mayers who batted really well.”

The second and final Test will start here from Thursday.

Previous articleRizwan’s maiden ton helps set big victory target for South Africa
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Rizwan’s maiden ton helps set big victory target for South Africa

RAWALPINDI: Mohammad Rizwan scored a first Test century as Pakistan set South Africa a daunting target of 370 to win the second and final Test...
Read more
Sports

Rizwan hits maiden hundred as Pakistan eye second Test win

RAWALPINDI: Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan scored his maiden hundred to help Pakistan stretch their lead to 336 on the fourth day of the second Test in...
Read more
Sports

Root hits double ton as England punish India

CHENNAI: Joe Root hit a majestic six to become the first player to hit a double century in his 100th Test as England reached...
Read more
Sports

Struggling South Africa bowled out for 201 in second Test against Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: South Africa, in response to Pakistan's 272, were bowled out for 201 in their first innings on the third day of the second...
Read more
Sports

Pakistan bowled out for 272 in second Test against South Africa

Pakistan, resuming at 145-3, were bowled out for 272 in their first innings in the second Test against South Africa at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium...
Read more
Sports

Liverpool stunned by Brighton; Man City beat Burnley to move clear at the top

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool’s Premier League title defence suffered a damaging blow as Brighton earned a shock 1-0 win at Anfield, while Manchester City moved three points...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Standards of Pakistani education will rise, claims minister

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood lamented the fact that a "certain class" within the country thought that only Oxford or Cambridge could be...

UN fears surge in attacks by TTP, acknowledges Pakistan’s efforts

Suspects in Pearl case shifted to new premises

Sindh administers Covid-19 jabs to over 7,000 medics

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.