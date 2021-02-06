Opinion

How to make Pakistan shine

Bold steps rather than facile declarations

Editorial
By Editorial
14
0

India’s claim of being the biggest democracy is being questioned all over the world on account of the rising wave of Hindu nationalism, widespread suppression of dissent, the government’s fastening grip over media and judiciary, atrocities in Occupied Kashmir, and the use of strong arms tactics against the Indian peasant’s peaceful protest.

India’s deterioration under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led some in Pakistan to hold that this it is the right time to project Pakistan as a peace-loving, democratic and inclusive state at peace with itself and its neighbours and keen to develop economic relations with all countries. This is what SAPM on National Security Moeed Yousuf told a gathering of American policymakers in Washington in January. He assured them that Pakistan under Imran Khan is a new country. While Pakistan doesn’t want terrorism in the region, he said, it is keen to develop a broader relationship with the Biden Administration that benefits both sides.

Pakistan needs to set its record straight on a number of issues before it can prove that while it might not be as big a market as India it is morally on a higher pedestal than its eastern neighbour.

US concern about Omar Sheikh’s acquittal in the Daniel Pearl murder was conveyed to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in his very first telephonic encounter with the new US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. This indicates that while Pakistan has done a lot to fight terrorism, much more needs to be done

Extremists outfits have to be reined in. The TLP has issued an ultimatum requiring the government to expel the French ambassador by February 16 or face agitation. Why is the government reluctant to enforce the National Action Plan (NAP)?

Pakistan’s democratic credentials will remain suspect as long as the media continues to be in chains. Also as long as the Treasury does not develop better working relations with the opposition to enable the National Assembly to function peacefully.

The government has to go the extra mile to overcome the state’s chronic inability to protect its marginalised and vulnerable people, including religious and ethnic minorities. That missing persons remain untraced despite the superior courts’ intervention does not create a good image. To have a unique position in the region and gain international respect Pakistan needs to undertake bold moves rather than rely on hollow claims.

Previous articleSenate polls
Next articleEnd of the farce
Editorial
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Money laundering observed

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Shahzad Akbar on Saturday said a British judge in the preliminary hearing of defamation...
Read more
Letters

America and Russia

We humans have been living through the changes and crises taking place across the world since time immemorial. First up, Asia has been home...
Read more
Letters

An Inspirational woman

A social, human right activist, a person who has been listed to the hundred top women inspired is Karima Baloch. Sadly, she was dead...
Read more
Comment

A day never to be forgotten

Not only in Pakistan but all over the world wherever Kashmiris live, every February 5 is observed as Kashmir Solidarity Day. This day reminds...
Read more
Comment

Pakistan’s Fragile Foreign Policy

“A country that demands moral perfection in its foreign policy will achieve neither perfection nor security” (Henry Kissinger) Since the birth of Pakistan, its foreign...
Read more
Comment

End of the farce

“The criminal is not alone when he returns to the scene of the crime. He is joined there by his victim, and both are...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

America and Russia

We humans have been living through the changes and crises taking place across the world since time immemorial. First up, Asia has been home...

An Inspirational woman

A day never to be forgotten

Pakistan’s Fragile Foreign Policy

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.