PM reaffirms commitment to expand Pak-Egypt ties

Discusses PAF matters with air chief

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has reaffirmed the commitment to expand Pakistan-Egypt relations in diverse fields, including high-level exchanges, trade and economic cooperation, and education and culture.
The prime minister said this during a meeting with Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt Tarek Dahroug, who called on him on Wednesday.
PM Imran said that Pakistan attaches great significance to its relations with Egypt and desires to further promote and diversify bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interests. He said that both the countries enjoy close relations which need to be further strengthened in the areas of trade, cultural and education.
Separately, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan called on the premier on Wednesday. Professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Air Force (PAF) were discussed during the meeting, said a press statement.

