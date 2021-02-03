Pakistan successfully test-fires ballistic missile Ghaznavi

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan on Wednesday conducted a successful training launch of surface-to-surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi, capable of delivering nuclear and conventional warheads upto a range of 290 kilometers, the Inter-Public Services Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

This training launch was the culminating point of the Annual Field Training Exercise of Army Strategic Forces Command.

The training launch was witnessed by Army Strategic Forces Command Commander Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali, senior officers from Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command, and scientists and engineers of the strategic organisations.

The commander appreciated the operational preparedness and display of excellent standard in handling and operating the weapon system. He also expressed full satisfaction on the training standards of participating troops, attained throughout this training activity.

President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and the service chiefs congratulated all ranks of Army Strategic Forces Command, the scientists and engineers on the successful launch.