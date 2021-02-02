Pakistan lodges protest as Indian firing along LoC leaves 4 injured

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has lodged a strong protest with India over ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

A senior Indian diplomat was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday to register Pakistan’s strong protest over India’s ceasefire violations.

According to a press release of Foreign Office (FO), due to the indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Hotspring and Jandrot Sectors on Tueday, four persons including three women were injured.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, the FO spokesperson underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding.

The spokesperson said that these egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security.

It was added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the Working Boundary, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the Working Boundary.