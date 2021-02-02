HEADLINES

Pakistan lodges protest as Indian firing along LoC leaves 4 injured

Four people, including three women, have been injured

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has lodged a strong protest with India over ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

A senior Indian diplomat was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday to register Pakistan’s strong protest over India’s ceasefire violations.

According to a press release of Foreign Office (FO), due to the indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Hotspring and Jandrot Sectors on Tueday, four persons including three women were injured.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, the FO spokesperson underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding.

The spokesperson said that these egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security.

It was added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the Working Boundary, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the Working Boundary.

Previous articleProjects underway to build over 100,000 housing units: Shibli
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Projects underway to build over 100,000 housing units: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Tuesday said the government’s plan to boost construction activity was moving ahead as over 100,000 housing units...
Read more
HEADLINES

DRAP allows import of Russian coronavirus vaccine

KARACHI: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has authorised AGP Limited, a Pakistani pharmaceutical company, to import and introduce Russian coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V,...
Read more
HEADLINES

ECC likely to approve Rs141m grant to pay off Covid campaign fees

ISLAMABAD: Federal cabinet’s Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Wednesday is likely to direct the finance division to allocate Rs141.308 million as a technical supplementary grant...
Read more
HEADLINES

SC moved against SHC verdict against 1,200 KPT employees’ termination

KARACHI: The federal government on Tuesday filed an appeal in the Supreme Court (SC) challenging the Sindh High Court’s (SHC) verdict that declared the...
Read more
HEADLINES

SC says Justice Isa’s mobile phone hacked

The phone of Supreme Court (SC) judge, Justice Qazi Faez Isa, has been secured after the apex court on Tuesday revealed that it had...
Read more
HEADLINES

Opp does not have ‘the guts to resign’, says PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that the opposition alliance, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), lack the "courage and character" and needed to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Letters

New Islamabad Airport irregularities

Almost every state funded project has suffered because of gross irregularities and politicized appointments of cronies to head mega projects, who lack necessary technical...

Myanmar’s plight 

Security of NSK 

Gwadar stadium

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.