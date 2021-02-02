HEADLINES

Opp does not have ‘the guts to resign’, says PM Imran

PM Imran says he will resign tomorrow if the looted wealth is returned

By News Desk

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that the opposition alliance, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), lack the “courage and character” and needed to follow through with their threats.

The premier also said that they had been unable to organise a long march as the alliance could not garner supporters. He further criticised them for planning to take part in the Senate elections after announcing that they would resign.

“December 31, and then January 31, came and went,” he said, in reference to the first and then the subsequent deadline the Pakistan Democratic Movement, an 11-party Opposition alliance, had set for the premier to resign.

“I will resign tomorrow if you deposit the money you looted back into the national exchequer,” he claimed.

 




