Man gets capital punishment for raping six-year-old girl

Judge Gadda Hussain Abro found Zainul Abdin guilty of raping the minor girl

By TLTP

KARACHI: A Karachi court on Monday sentenced a man to death for sexually abusing a six-year-old girl.
Additional District and Sessions Judge (West) Gadda Hussain Abro found Zainul Abdin guilty of raping the minor girl in Karachi’s Saeedabad neighbourhood in 2015. He also directed the convict to pay a fine of Rs500,000 to the victim family.
The court observed that the convict’s heinous act played havoc with the victim’s physical and mental health. This act of the convict was abhorrent, horrible, painful and disastrous, which not only affected the girl and her family but also the entire society, the judge noted in his verdict. He stressed the need for harsher punishment to prevent such incidents.
Last week, a sessions court had sentenced a man to death in a 2018 rape case. The court found Wali Muhammad guilty of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl in a Karachi neighbourhood and handed him death sentence. The court also directed the convict to pay a fine of Rs500,000.
According to the police, the convict had sexually assaulted his daughter’s friend within the jurisdiction of Manghopir police station in 2018. The victim had gone to her friend’s house for studies.

 

