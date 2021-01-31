Karachi girl dies of doctors’ ‘negligence’

KARACHI: A girl died at a private hospital in Karachi due to the alleged negligence of the doctors on Sunday.

The family members of the deceased staged a protest against the administration of the hospital accusing them of negligence costing the girl her life.

Protestors demanded justice into the matter.

In a similar incident in September last the alleged recklessness of the staff at a private hospital in Nawabshah claimed the life of a pregnant woman during labour as they abandoned her after she fainted.