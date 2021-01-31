Cold snap predicted to last longer with climate change

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday said the country can expect an unusually long period of cold in February.

According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in Karachi was recorded at 11.5C while the minimum temperature is expected to hover between 9C and 11C Sunday (today).

The humidity was recorded at 72 percent, with light winds expected to blow from the southwestern direction till evening.

In addition, the temperature is likely to drop in most parts of Balochistan. the PMD said, adding that that -1C was recorded in Quetta Saturday, whereas -3C was the temperature recorded in Kalat.

The department predicted dry weather in the northern and mountainous areas of Balochistan.

As far as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is concerned, the weather department said that partly cloudy conditions can be expected in most parts of the province including the city of Peshawar. The minimum temperature in Peshawar has been recorded at 2C, whereas, humidity is 74 percent.

The temperature in Abbottabad, Kakul was 0C, and in Malam Kabba, it was recorded at -3C, the Met Office said.

The temperature in Kalam was recorded at -7C, -4C in Upper Dir, -3C in Parachinar, whereas -2C was recorded in Chitral.

Light rain is expected in some upper parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours.