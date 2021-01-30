Qureshi calls Blinken, reiterates commitment for comprehensive partnership with US

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday held a telephone conversation with newly appointed US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken and discussed bilateral ties, Afghan peace and Daniel Pearl case.

The foreign minister congratulated Secretary Blinken on assuming his office and underscored Pakistan’s commitment to forge a comprehensive partnership with the United States based on convergence of interests on a whole range of issues.

Blinken was sworn in as the 71st US Secretary of State on January 26, 2021.

Highlighting the transformation in Pakistan, the foreign minister stressed that the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan had a new vision that placed premium on forging economic partnership, building a peaceful neighborhood, and enhancing regional connectivity.

Foreign Minister Qureshi told Secretary Blinken that peace in Afghanistan through a negotiated political settlement was one of the fundamental convergences between the two countries.

He said that it was essential to have reduction in violence leading to ceasefire and to work towards securing an inclusive political solution in Afghanistan. Pakistan had facilitated the Afghan peace process and remained committed to working with the United States as a partner for peace, he added.

The foreign minister also highlighted Pakistan’s resolute measures as well as immense sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

Secretary Blinken recalled US–Pakistan cooperation over the years and noted that the two countries had a range of areas to engage on. He acknowledged the sacrifices of the people of Pakistan in the fight against terrorism.

In the context of recent developments in the Daniel Pearl case, the foreign minister underscored that it was important and in the mutual interest that justice was served through legal means. The foreign minister highlighted the steps being taken in this regard.

Foreign Minister Qureshi and Secretary Blinken agreed to remain engaged and work together on advancing the two countries’ bilateral agenda and promoting common interests in the region and beyond.