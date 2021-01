KHUZDAR: Foiling a major terrorism bid, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Balochistan police on Thursday recovered ten hand grenades from a wagon in Khuzdar.

On a tip-off, the CTD personnel raided a passenger van parked at a highway and recovered the grenades from the possession of two passengers travelling to Khuzdar from Quetta.

The grenades were hidden in a tyre loaded in the van and were transported later to be used in terrorist activities in the province.