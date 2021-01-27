Single National Curriculum to begin from August, announces Shafqat

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood announced on Wednesday that the country will adopt the Single National Curriculum (SNC) from the next academic year, which will begin from August 2021.

The announcement was made through the official Twitter account of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, wherein the ministry stated that it has developed the SNC with consultation from the relevant stakeholders for grades pre-1 to 5 and that this “shall be followed by all public and private schools across the country from next academic year”.

According to the ministry, under the directives from the federal minister for education, the new year “would start now in August 2021 due to extension in examination dates to be held in May/June and also prolonged school closures in the academic year of 2020”.

Furthermore, the ministry said that a letter was sent to all provincial and area governments regarding the Textbook Policy under the unified curriculum.

It stated that publishers are “allowed to develop these textbooks aligned with SLOs prescribed by SNC” and that they will require a no-objection certificate (NOC) by the provincial textbook boards so that they may “check any inclusion of anti-Pakistan, anti-religion, and any other hate material”.

Meanwhile, the textbook boards have been advised to “exercise due diligence to ensure that private publishers are producing textbooks in line with the objectives and contents of SNC”.

Earlier this month, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had approved a mega three-year plan of Rs740 billion for reforms in the provincial education sector.

The provincial schools’ department had sent a summary to CM Buzdar for approval of Rs740 billion to bring improvement in schools, which had been approved with a direction that the summary would be presented before the cabinet for the release of funds. The mega reforms project is slated to be completed in three years.

Sharing the division of funds on various facilities under the education reforms programme, the schools’ department had said that Rs1.8 billion would be spent on improving the condition of classrooms, Rs6 billion for provision of computer labs, Rs10 billion for furniture, Rs1.5 billion for science labs and Rs65 billion for libraries and playgrounds.

Besides reforms being introduced at the provincial level, measures have also been taken to bring reforms in the sector at the federal level.

On December 20, 2020, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood had previously taken to Twitter to announce that his ministry has started the process of formulating a “formal education policy.”

“While we have taken a number of initiatives including a single national curriculum, A formal Education policy for the country is necessary,” he had written on his official Twitter handle.

“So in my direction, a process has been started by the Ministry of Education which includes widespread consultation. All suggestions welcome.”