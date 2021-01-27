PM takes allies into confidence over important decisions

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the opposition is not a threat to the ruling government and that its anti-government movement is also in a shambles.

The prime minister said this on Wednesday while chairing a parliamentary meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and allied parties, wherein he took the parties into confidence regarding important government’s decisions.

“The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is practically over. They have used their full force in their rallies and have known that the people are not with them,” the premier observed. He further stated that the opposition wanted to trap the ruling party in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), but has ended up trapping itself. “Don’t worry, the opposition is not a problem for us,” PM Khan added.

On the Broadsheet issue, PM Imran stated that a commission had been formed that would also fully investigate the Surrey Palace and Hudaibiya Paper Mill cases.

During the meeting, the PM said that all the members of the public should put their full emphasis on the Ehsaas Programme. He also asked for lawmakers to visit shelter homes and provide facilities to the poor. “If the country’s poor are taken care of, the rest of the issues will get resolved too,” he said.

In the meeting, the lawmakers inquired about the rising debts, in response to which Finance Minister Hafeez Sheikh put forward details regarding the debts.

Separately, Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani called on PM Imran on Wednesday. During the meeting, they discussed parliamentary affairs and matters pertaining to legislation in the upper house.