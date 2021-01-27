HEADLINES

18 years on, key accused admits to ‘minor role’ in Daniel Pearl’s beheading

Nowhere in the three-page letter addressed to the Sindh High Court (SHC) did the British-born Sheikh elaborate or say exactly what his allegedly minor role in Pearl's slaying involved

By Agencies
Daniel Pearl, a Wall Street Journal reporter, was killed by militants in Pakistan in 2002.

After 18 years of denial, the main accused, convicted and later acquitted, in the 2002 beheading of American journalist Daniel Pearl has told a court he played a “minor” role in the killing, the Pearl family lawyer said on Wednesday.
A letter handwritten by Ahmad Saeed Omar Sheikh in 2019, in which he admits limited involvement in the killing of the Wall Street Journal reporter, was submitted to the Supreme Court nearly two weeks ago. It wasn’t until Wednesday that Sheikh’s lawyers confirmed their client wrote it.
Nowhere in the three-page letter addressed to the Sindh High Court (SHC) did the British-born Sheikh elaborate or say exactly what his allegedly minor role in Pearl’s slaying involved.
Daniel Pearl, 38, was doing research on religious extremism in Karachi when he was abducted in January 2002. A graphic video showing his decapitation was delivered to the US consulate a month later. Subsequently, Omar was arrested in 2002 and sentenced to death by a trial court.
In its April 2, 2020, order, the SHC had overturned the conviction of Omar Sheikh for killing the South Asia bureau chief of The Wall Street Journal. The SHC had also acquitted three other men namely Fahad Naseem, Sheikh Adil and Salman Saqib, who had been earlier sentenced to life imprisonment by an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Karachi.
Subsequently, the Sindh government as well as the parents of Pearl had filed separate appeals against the SHC’s order in the Supreme Court.
On Wednesday, the Pearls’ family attorney, Faisal Siddiqi, called Sheikh’s confirmation that he wrote the letter a dramatic development and demanded that the conviction and the death sentence for Sheikh be reinstated.
“This is very, very important because for the last 18 years, the position of Omar Saeed Sheikh was that he did not know Danny Pearl, he never met Danny Pearl,” Siddiqi told The Associated Press. “He had taken a position of complete ignorance regarding this case, but now in a hand-written letter, he has admitted to at least a limited role.” He has not asked that he be acquitted. He accepts his guilt but asks that his sentence may be reduced, he added.
In the letter, Sheikh writes that his role in the matter was a relatively minor one, which does not warrant the death sentence. A copy of the letter was obtained by the AP.
Sheikh also admits to knowing who killed Pearl and alleges it was another militant, Atta-ur-Rahman, alias Naeem Bokhari, who has since been executed in connection with an attack on a paramilitary base in Karachi.
In the letter, dated July 25, 2019 and stamped with the seal of the SHC, Sheikh asks that he be given an opportunity to “clarify my actual role in this matter so that my sentence may be reduced accordingly to one which is consistent with the requirement of justice”.
However, Sheikh’s lawyer, Mehmood A Sheikh, insisted that his client wrote the letter under duress and that he did not know or have any connection to Pearl.
The lawyer, who is not related to Sheikh, said his client described the conditions in his prison as worse than the life of an animal and wrote the letter in an attempt to get a hearing, not make an admission of guilt. He wanted to be able to be heard, the lawyer said.
The appeal is expected to wrap up this week, said Siddiqi, the Pearl family attorney. He said he expects a quick decision after Sheikh’s admission of involvement, even in a minor capacity, in Pearl’s death.
“This changes everything,” he said of the letter.
Sheikh was convicted of helping lure Pearl to a meeting in Karachi, during which he was kidnapped. Pearl was investigating the link between militants and Richard C Reid, dubbed the ‘Shoe Bomber’ after trying to blow up a flight from Paris to Miami with explosives hidden in his shoes.
Sheikh was sentenced to death and three other suspects were sentenced to life in prison for their roles in the plot. The acquittal last April stunned the US government, Pearl’s family and journalism advocacy groups.
Last month, acting US Attorney General Jeffery Rosen warned that the US would not let Sheikh go free, saying if those efforts do not succeed, the United States stands ready to take custody of Omar Sheikh to stand trial in America.

Previous articleDefence Ministry accuses former ISI chief of interacting with RAW since 2008
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Defence Ministry accuses former ISI chief of interacting with RAW since 2008

ISLAMABAD: In a shocking revelation, the Ministry of Defence has accused the country’s former spymaster Lt General (r) Asad Durrani of ‘interacting’ with the enemy’s...
Read more
HEADLINES

The vaccination of front-line health workers will start next week: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar said on Wednesday that hundreds of vaccination centres will begin administering the vaccine to healthcare and frontline...
Read more
HEADLINES

COAS for enhanced defence cooperation with Jordan forces

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan values its brotherly relations with Jordan and Pakistan Army looks...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt resources being used for dog’s joyride

A Governor House car with the licence plate GH-0070 was seen driving through traffic carrying a dog and no other passengers on Wednesday. A video...
Read more
HEADLINES

PPP to ‘use all constitutional options against the government’: Ashraf

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf stated on Wednesday that the party wishes to "use all constitutional options against the government", and that...
Read more
HEADLINES

Economy stabilised due to effective governance: Faraz

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said that the economy stands stabilized as a result of effective policies of the government. Talking to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Letters

Mistakes

“When you can no longer laugh at yourself, it is the time for others to laugh at you,” said Thomas Szasz. But to err...

Gas issue in Pakistan

Protection of Law

A tale of two decades

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.