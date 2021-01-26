Sports

UAE players Naveed, Anwar found guilty of match-fixing

The two are among UAE's most experienced international cricketers

Agencies

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has found UAE players Mohammad Naveed and Shaiman Anwar guilty of offences relating to attempted match-fixing during the 2019 T20 World Cup qualifying tournament.

The verdict follows a hearing by an independent anti-corruption tribunal, with the ICC saying in a statement that “the pair remain suspended and sanctions will follow in due course”.

The two are among UAE’s most experienced international cricketers. Anwar, now 41, is their highest run-getter across the ODI and T20I formats, and 33-year-old Naveed their most prolific wicket-taker and a former captain.

Naveed and Anwar were charged under the ICC anti-corruption code in October 2019, and suspended days before the start of the qualifiers in the UAE. Naveed, who was UAE’s captain at the time, was stood down from the post.

