PTI counsel to appear before ECP panel in foreign funding case today

ISLAMABAD: The scrutiny committee of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will resume hearing in the long-pending foreign funding case against the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) wherein complainant Akbar S. Babar, a founding member of the party, will appear.

The committee will review the objections raised by Babar over the documents submitted by the party.

The commission is pursuing the 2014 claim accusing the PTI of receiving foreign funding during years leading to and after the 2013 election.

The trial gained fame and momentum earlier this week following a protest of opposition parties outside the offices of the ECP in Islamabad to “question” the delay in the probe that has dragged on throughout the tenure of deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif and the two-and-a-half years of the incumbent setup without a verdict.