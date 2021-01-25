Opinion

Delay in vaccination

Avatar
By Editor's Mail
0
0

Covid 19 pandemic has been causing health and economic crises throughout the world for the last one year . The carnage is still on. But now at least 4 Covid 19 Vaccines have been approved . Many countries have already launched aggressive vaccination programme . Pakistan has not yet rolled out Covid 19 vaccine  programme . What’s is causing the delay ? Is it lack of advance thinking and forward planning ? Or is it because government is too much preoccupied fighting the opposition political leadership of the country? It is a matter of great concern that we yet to have the first jab of Covid 19 Vaccine in the arm whereas many countries in the world have already launched massive  Vaccination  programme . For example UAE has already vaccinated 2.4 million residents which is around 24% of It’s  population  during the last two weeks . Look at our neighbouring country India which has started few weeks ago a ambitious programme to vaccinate around 300 million people by August 2021 at 3,000 Vaccination Centres throughout the country. Those countries who have already started mass vaccination program for Covid 19 will be the first to overcome health crisis and recover from current economic  slowdown .Therefore , I believe we must expedite launching mass Covid 19 vaccination programme.

Ejaz Ahmad Magoon 

Dubai

Previous articleModi a nightmare for Muslims
Avatar
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

Modi a nightmare for Muslims

Whenever attacks on the Muslims grew, Merciless Modi mostly remained silent. Starting from the Gujerat riots and ending at abrogating Article 370, Indian Prime...
Read more
Comment

Indian farmers are right to be outraged

Tens of thousands of farmers have marched to the Indian capital of New Delhi from neighboring states to protest new legislation that hurts small...
Read more
Comment

Should we delete the Facebook account?

Facebook has witnessed criticism and controversies since its launch in 2004. But its popularity remains at the top in social media due to the...
Read more
Editorials

PDM woes

Differences within the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)’s major components over strategy have once again emerged, as the PPP likes a no-confidence motion brought in...
Read more
Editorials

South African tour

With the South African cricket team already in Pakistan, and about to play two Tests starting this week, it seems there is enough cause...
Read more
Comment

Ridin’ with Biden

In a way, with Joe Biden being sworn in as president after a lot of travails, America has passed the stress test posed by...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Editorials

PDM woes

Differences within the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)’s major components over strategy have once again emerged, as the PPP likes a no-confidence motion brought in...

South African tour

CITY NOTES: Drinking in Shahdara

Opposition’s bids to destabilise country to fail: Rasheed

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.