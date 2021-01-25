Sports

Azam hopes to counter tough Proteas in own conditions

The skipper has recovered from a thumb injury that kept him out of the two-Test series in New Zealand, which Pakistan lost 2-0

By Agencies

KARACHI: Babar Azam will make his test captaincy debut on Tuesday against a tough South Africa team that is touring Pakistan for the first time in more than 13 years.

Azam has recovered from a thumb injury that kept him out of the two-Test series in New Zealand, which Pakistan lost 2-0.

“I missed the series against New Zealand, but it’s a proud moment for me that I am doing my captaincy debut in my own country,” Azam said Monday. “South Africa is a good team.

You can’t take them lightly, but conditions suit us more because most of us have played here.”

South Africa last toured Pakistan in 2007 because the country was forced to organise its “home” Test series in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) following a terrorist attack on a bus carrying the Sri Lanka team in Lahore in 2009.

The second Test will be played in Rawalpindi from February 4, followed by the three-match T20 series in Lahore from February 11-14.

Pakistan is out of the race to qualify for the World Test Championship final at Lord’s in June while South Africa has only a mathematical chance to make it with India, New Zealand, Australia and England among the top contenders.

Azam was well aware of Pakistan’s poor Test record against South Africa, winning only four of 26 against the Proteas. One of Pakistan’s 15 losses came at the National Stadium — the venue for the first test — when South Africa toured in 2007.

“We should not think about past, we should focus on what’s ahead of us,” Azam said. “It’s a fact that we don’t have a good record against them, but we have prepared well and we hope to give our best against them this time.”

Pakistan has included six uncapped players in a 17-man squad. Opening batsman Imran Butt and left-arm spinner Nauman Ali could make their Test debuts on Tuesday.

Azam also said Pakistan might go with an additional spinner along with Yasir Shah.
“We have practiced here for a week now and the wicket looks a bit slow,” Azam said.

South Africa also has left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj to pose problems for the home team. The tourists have been practicing for the last six days to get used to the conditions.

Only South Africa coach Mark Boucher has previously played red-ball cricket in Pakistan, while the experienced Faf du Plessis has twice toured Pakistan over the last four years but played only in the T20 format.

Du Plessis led a World XI team to Pakistan for three T20s in 2017 and then last year represented Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs.

“I’m sure this Pakistan team is going to be tough,” South Africa captain Quinton de Kock said when the team arrived. “I think our biggest challenge is the conditions that we could face, the unknowing of the things that we have to deal with.”

Previous articleIsrael opens embassy in UAE: foreign ministry
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Headlines

Israel opens embassy in UAE: foreign ministry

JERUSALEM: Israel opened an embassy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sunday, its foreign ministry said, in a historic move four months after the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Conflicting narratives hint at division in PDM ranks: Faraz

ISLAMABAD: The government on Monday said the opposition alliance out to oust the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) from power has started to show signs of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt assures IHC of revisiting social media rules

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to review the regulations governing the social media platforms after consolations with stakeholders, Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid...
Read more
Sports

Pakistan retains six rookies in squad of 17 for first Test vs South Africa

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has retained six uncapped players in its squad of 17 for today's first Test against South Africa in Karachi. Three rookie batsmen —...
Read more
Top Headlines

Indian, Chinese troops in new border brawl: reports

NEW DELHI: Indian and Chinese troops have brawled again on their contested border, leaving injuries on both sides, military sources and media reports said...
Read more
HEADLINES

PDM set to evaluate Bilawal’s ‘in-house’ change formula

ISLAMABAD: The opposition alliance of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is all set to discuss the proposal of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

KARACHI

Durrani moves SHC for pre-arrest bail

KARACHI: Fearing his arrest on charges of illegal appointments, Sindh Assembly speaker Agha Siraj Durrani Monday approached the Sindh High Court (SHC) to secure...

Pakistan retains six rookies in squad of 17 for first Test vs South Africa

No CPEC project put on hold: Bajwa

Fawad-Chaudhry

Zardari, company renew ultimatums every three months: Fawad

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.