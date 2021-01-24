World

UK to quarantine visitors from nations with high Covid-19 risk: report

Travelers from Brazil and South Africa, and neighbouring countries, will be met on arrival and escorted to hotels to quarantine, under plans being discussed by UK ministers, the Daily Mail said.

By Agencies

LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government is preparing to force travelers from countries where there is a high risk of Covid-19 to go into quarantine for 10 days after arriving in Britain, the Daily Mail reported on Saturday.

Travelers from Brazil and South Africa, and neighbouring countries, will be met on arrival and escorted to hotels to quarantine, under plans being discussed by UK ministers, the Daily Mail said.

Johnson favoured a more targeted approach than making all air passengers go into quarantine, said the report, which added that the quarantine decision would be taken on Monday.

Britain has recorded more than 3.5 million Covid-19 infections — the fifth-highest in the world — and nearly 96,000 deaths.

Previous articleChina rescues first person from Shandong gold mine: CCTV
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

China rescues first person from Shandong gold mine: CCTV

BEIJING: A miner was rescued from a gold mine in northern China on Sunday morning and rushed to a hospital for treatment, state broadcaster...
Read more
World

Trump asked Justice Department to go to Supreme Court to overturn election: WSJ

WASHINGTON: Former President Donald Trump considered replacing the acting attorney general with an official willing to pursue unsubstantiated claims of election fraud, and he...
Read more
World

British prime minister says evidence UK virus strain more deadly

LONDON: The coronavirus strain that has swept Britain and beyond in recent months could be more deadly as well as more transmissible, Prime Minister Boris...
Read more
Top Headlines

Biden administration to review US-Taliban withdrawal deal

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration said it will review a landmark United States deal with the Taliban, focusing on whether the insurgent group has reduced...
Read more
World

Top Iran leader posts Trump-like image with drone, vows revenge

DUBAI: The website of Iran’s Supreme Leader on Friday carried the image of a golfer resembling former President Donald Trump apparently being targeted by...
Read more
World

Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny’s supporters to rally for his release despite warnings

MOSCOW: Supporters of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny were set to confront Russian authorities on Saturday at nationwide rallies that the police have declared...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Babar Azam wants Pakistan to play ‘fearless’ cricket against South Africa

Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam said on Saturday that he expects his side to play "fearless" and "aggressive" cricket ahead of the two-match Test series...

Epaper – January 24 LHR 2021

Epaper – January 24 KHI 2021

Epaper – January 24 ISB 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.