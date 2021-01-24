NATIONAL

Opp doesn’t have a strategy to oust govt: Fawad

By INP
Fawad-Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said the opposition parties don’t have any plan or strategy to oust the government.

In a tweet, the minister said that the opposition is now considering a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan after facing humiliation on the resignation front.

No party has the courage to table a no-confidence motion against the premier, he said.

The reaction came after the leadership of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), including its president Maulana Fazlur Rehman, opposed the suggestion of tabling a no-confidence motion against Imran in the National Assembly.

Fazl, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Professor Sajid Mir, Abdul Malik Baloch and Maulana Owais Noorani had opposed the in-house change.

Many leaders have also demanded to convene a summit meeting of PDM leadership.

Previous articleCovid-19 infection rate shrinks to 3.96pc as vaccines near rollout
Avatar
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Covid-19 infection rate shrinks to 3.96pc as vaccines near rollout

ISLAMABAD: The country's coronavirus positivity ratio shrunk to 3.96 per cent on Sunday, down from 4.77 per cent a day earlier, the National Command and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan attaches great importance to CPEC: Bajwa

ISLAMABAD: China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority (CPECA) chairman retired Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa Sunday said Pakistan attaches great importance to the mega project, and is...
Read more
KARACHI

Balochistan approves first digital policy

ISLAMABAD: The Balochistan government has approved its first-ever digital policy. The 2020-21 policy is aimed at providing e-governance and digital services to the public, provision of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Erdogan inaugurates work on third Milgem warship for Pakistan Navy

ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday launched the welding of the third ship to be constructed for Pakistan Navy under the Milgem...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rifts emerge in PPP, PML-N on strategies to topple govt

LAHORE: Differences in approach between the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to oust the incumbent government have emerged, as the parties are divided over whether to bring an...
Read more
NATIONAL

CM Sindh, Ali Zaidi complain PM about each other’s behaviour

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi and Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah have penned letters to Prime Minister Imran Khan after a...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Nine active cases of Covid-19 in Australian Open quarantine: officials

CANBERRA: One case of Covid-19 among those in quarantine ahead of the Australian Open has been reclassified, local health officials said on Sunday, leaving...

Erdogan inaugurates work on third Milgem warship for Pakistan Navy

LDA demolishes illegal structure of Khokhar Palace

Can Covid-19 vaccines be mixed and matched?

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.