Opp doesn’t have a strategy to oust govt: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said the opposition parties don’t have any plan or strategy to oust the government.

In a tweet, the minister said that the opposition is now considering a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan after facing humiliation on the resignation front.

No party has the courage to table a no-confidence motion against the premier, he said.

The reaction came after the leadership of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), including its president Maulana Fazlur Rehman, opposed the suggestion of tabling a no-confidence motion against Imran in the National Assembly.

Fazl, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Professor Sajid Mir, Abdul Malik Baloch and Maulana Owais Noorani had opposed the in-house change.

Many leaders have also demanded to convene a summit meeting of PDM leadership.