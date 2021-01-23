IIOJK urged to observe Black Day, strike on Jan 26

SRINAGAR: Posters urging people to observe Black Day and complete shutdown on 26th January, the Indian Republic Day, to register their protest against India’s illegal occupation of their motherland have appeared in different areas of the territory of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the posters were displayed by Tehreek-e-Azadi Jammu and Kashmir (TAJK), and the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Alliance (JKLA) on walls, poles and prominent places in Srinagar, Badgam, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Islamabad, Shopian, Kulgam, Baramulla, Bandipore and other areas.

The posters bear pictures of veteran Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gillani and illegally detained resistance leaders including, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Aasiya Andrabi, Masarrat Alam Butt, Nayeem Ahmed Khan and Dr Abdul Hameed Fayaz.

The posters state that Indian democracy is a farce and New Delhi’s illegal, undemocratic and repressive measures in IIOJK should serve as an eye-opener for the international community. They say that the detention cannot break the resolve of the Hurriyat leaders and they are determined to carry forward the ongoing struggle for securing the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

The posters maintain that India celebrates its republic day but it itself is the biggest violator of democratic rights. They say that India is practically being ruled by the Hindutva ideology which is the enemy of humanity and violating all rights of minorities and taking anti-humanity measures to fulfil the agenda of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

They add that the people of Kashmir would register their protest against India’s illegal occupation of their motherland and convey the message to the world that India’s rigidity on the Kashmir dispute was the biggest hurdle to peace and political stability in the region, therefore, the UN must take steps for peaceful settlement of the dispute.

The posters, while rejecting, India’s military might policy and anti-Kashmir moves, urge the Kashmiri people to observe complete strike on the Indian Republic Day and hoist black flags on their rooftops and vehicles.