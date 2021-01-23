NATIONAL

Covid-19 claims 43 lives, infects 1,927 in a day: NCOC

Out of total 43 deaths, 28 patients died on ventilators

By TLTP

ISLAMABAD: The novel coronavirus has claimed 43 more lives during the past 24 hours in the country, taking the overall death toll to 11,247, said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday.

Out of forty three corona patients, who died on Friday, forty were under treatment in hospitals and three in their respective homes.

During the last 24 hours, most of the deaths occurred in Sindh followed by Punjab. Out of the total 43 deaths, 28 patients died on ventilators.

According to the NCOC, 1,927 fresh infections were reported during the last twenty four hours, surging the national tally of cases to 530,818.  A total of 40,403 tests were conducted across the country on Friday, while so far 7,602,380 samples have been tested.

As many as 1,737 patients recovered from the deadly virus in the past 24 hours while 484,508 people have so far recovered from the disease.

The total count of active cases is now 35,063.

A total of 2,283 patients were stated to be in critical condition. The maximum ventilators are occupied in four major areas, including Multan (38 per cent), Islamabad Capital Territory (38 per cent), Bahawalpur (32 per cent) and Lahore (34 per cent).

The maximum oxygen beds occupancy was reported in four major areas, including Peshawar (44 per cent), Multan (36 per cent), Karachi (40 per cent) and Rawalpindi (27 per cent).

Around 301 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no Covid-affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan.

