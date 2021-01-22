Opinion

Ravi project 

Avatar
By Editor's Mail
0
0

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said the Ravi Urban Development Project was significant for the economic and social uplift of Lahore and would generate immense job opportunities.

“The completion of the project will not only increase economic activity, but also create employment opportunities through quality construction on unused land,” the Prime Minister said while chairing a meeting regarding development projects of Punjab’s provincial capital.

The review meeting discussed progress on projects including Ravi Urban Development, Central Business District, relocation of Walton Airport and provision of affordable housing to the people in adjoining small towns, under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant Dr. Shahbaz Gill, Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Lt. Gen. (retd) Anwar Ali Haider and senior officials.

Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister Dr. Salman Shah, Special Assistant to CM Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Chairman Ravi Urban Development Authority Rashid Aziz and senior officials attended the meeting through video-link.

The meeting was informed that negotiations with the consultants and design issues in the Ravi City project had entered its final stages.

The meeting was updated about the progress regarding waste water plant and the steps being taken to organize an investors’ conference in near future.

The participants were also briefed on the progress regarding land acquisition under the project.

Regarding the Central Business District project and the relocation of Walton Airport, the participants were informed that the commercial, retail and residential zoning of the project was in line with international standards.

The meeting was briefed on the proposed projects for construction of affordable houses for the low-income group under the vision of the Prime Minister, in the vicinity of small towns of Punjab.

Prime Minister Imran Khan directed to set timelines and initiate the project as soon as possible in view of its usefulness for the poor and low income groups.

The low-cost three-to-five marla housing project will initially cover 25 to 27 districts of the province and will be gradually expanded to 87 different areas.

The Punjab government will provide land as well as capital in the initial phase, while in the next phase, the subsidy will be provided under mortgage financing.

Sohail Ali Khan

Islamabad

Previous articlePopulation timebomb
Avatar
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Population timebomb

Population of Pakistan is increasing day by day. The high population is creating the biggest problems or obstacles in the growth of Pakistan's economy....
Read more
Letters

NEPRA is sleeping

I would like to request the Government to look into the energy generation of Sugar Mill Bagasse cogeneration power plants. The previous Government had...
Read more
Comment

Why physical exams?

It was a beautiful, sunny day of spring. Sportsweek 2020 entered its final day at the beautiful university located at the foot of the...
Read more
Comment

The poverty alleviation App

Beggars can be extremely annoying. One cannot escape them be it at a traffic signal, marketplace, or car parking. They are everywhere. With their...
Read more
Editorials

People continuing to die despite vaccine being found

After a telephonic talk with his Chinese counterpart on Thursday, a jubilant Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi announced that China would gift half a...
Read more
Editorials

Power tariff hike

Energy Minister Omar Ayub Khan tried to pass off the blame for the latest power tariff increase on to the PML(N). He is a...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

The poverty alleviation App

Beggars can be extremely annoying. One cannot escape them be it at a traffic signal, marketplace, or car parking. They are everywhere. With their...

Opp stages Senate walkout over concerns on CPEC Authority

BOL News has license suspended for 30 days by PERMA

People continuing to die despite vaccine being found

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.