Opinion

Protecting journalists 

Avatar
By Editor's Mail
0
0

A very bad thing is very common in our society that is honour killings. Apart from this, journalists are targeted alot in this modern Pakistan. And seeing this bad accident, no one has taken an action or responsibility to undertake the issue fast. And the article continues to talk regarding the life of journalists as the UN Human Rights Office expressed it’s concerns over the killing of media personnel in Pakistan. And next the death of Shaheena who was a woman journalist was also killed . And according to the UNESCO data, four journalists have been killed in 2020 alone and 60 individuals belonged to the media industry have been killed in the country in 1997. As the killings of such personalities continued and no one has yet gained justice. Sadly, the CPJ had ranked Pakistan among the top 12 countries for journalists. Pakistan is along stayed with Philippines. And due to weak economy and political disputes the deaths of journalists are increasing day by day till now as well.

Barkatullah 

Turbat

Previous articleRavi project 
Avatar
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Ravi project 

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said the Ravi Urban Development Project was significant for the economic and social uplift of Lahore and would...
Read more
Letters

Population timebomb

Population of Pakistan is increasing day by day. The high population is creating the biggest problems or obstacles in the growth of Pakistan's economy....
Read more
Letters

NEPRA is sleeping

I would like to request the Government to look into the energy generation of Sugar Mill Bagasse cogeneration power plants. The previous Government had...
Read more
Comment

Why physical exams?

It was a beautiful, sunny day of spring. Sportsweek 2020 entered its final day at the beautiful university located at the foot of the...
Read more
Comment

The poverty alleviation App

Beggars can be extremely annoying. One cannot escape them be it at a traffic signal, marketplace, or car parking. They are everywhere. With their...
Read more
Editorials

People continuing to die despite vaccine being found

After a telephonic talk with his Chinese counterpart on Thursday, a jubilant Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi announced that China would gift half a...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

Why physical exams?

It was a beautiful, sunny day of spring. Sportsweek 2020 entered its final day at the beautiful university located at the foot of the...

The poverty alleviation App

Opp stages Senate walkout over concerns on CPEC Authority

BOL News has license suspended for 30 days by PERMA

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.