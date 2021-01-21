HEADLINES

FC soldier gets death penalty for killing student

A local court has sentenced a FC soldier to death for killing a student, Hayat Baloch.

By TLTP

TURBAT: A local court has sentenced a Frontier Corps (FC) soldier to death for killing a student.

Hayat Baloch was shot dead in front of his parents by FC sepoy Shadiullah on August 13, 2020, after a bomb exploded in the area. He was a BS physiology student at the University of Karachi and was shaking hands with his parents in a palm grove at Absar area of Turbat in Balochistan’s Kech district when the incident occurred.

Turbat District and Sessions Judge Rafiq Langau the other day decided the case in the presence of Shadiullah and Hayat’s brother Murad Baloch, said advocate Jarin Dashti, the counsel representing Hayat Baloch’s family.

The court sentenced the accused to death after convicting him under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). The parents of the slain student had testified in court, identifying the accused during the identification parade. The accused had also confessed to the crime before a magistrate.

The FC inspector general (IG) had visited Hayat Baloch’s house after the tragic incident that sparked widespread outrage and had assured the family of justice.

