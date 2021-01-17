Top Headlines

Gunmen kill two female Supreme Court judges in Afghanistan: police

KABUL: Unidentified gunmen killed two female judges from Afghanistan’s Supreme Court on Sunday morning, police said, adding to a wave of assassinations in Kabul and other cities while government and Taliban representatives have been holding peace talks in Qatar.

The two judges, who have not yet been named, were killed and their driver wounded, in an attack at around 8:30 am, police said, adding the case was being investigated by security forces.

A spokesman for the Taliban said its fighters were not involved.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani issued a statement condemning attacks on civilians by the Taliban and other militant groups.

Ghani said “terror, horror and crime” was not a solution to Afghanistan’s problem and beseeched the Taliban to accept “a permanent ceasefire”.

Government officials, journalists, and activists have been targeted in recent months, stoking fear particularly in the capital Kabul.

The Taliban has denied involvement in some of the attacks but has said its fighters would continue to “eliminate” important government figures, though not journalists or civil society members.

Rising violence has complicated Pakistan-brokered peace talks taking place in Doha as Washington withdraws troops.

Sources on both sides say negotiations are only likely to make substantive progress once US President-elect Joe Biden takes office and makes his Afghan policy known.

The number of US troops in Afghanistan has been reduced to 2,500, the lowest level of American forces there since 2001, according to the Pentagon on Friday.

NATIONAL

Provinces, private sector can import, distribute approved vaccines: minister

ISLAMABAD: A day after the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) approved the AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, the federal government said it...
World

In wheelchair, paraplegic Lai Chi-wai climbs up skyscraper in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Lai Chi-wai became the first in Hong Kong to climb more than 250 meters of a skyscraper while strapped into...
World

Explainer: Road to Palestinian vote full of obstacles

GAZA CITY: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has announced that the first presidential and parliamentary elections since 2006 will be held later this year. But...
World

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny due to fly back to Russia despite arrest threat

MOSCOW: Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is due to fly back to Russia on Sunday for the first time since he was poisoned last summer,...
World

US state capitals, Washington on alert for possible pro-Trump armed protests

WASHINGTON: Ten days after rioters breached the US Capitol in a deadly attack that stunned the world, cities nationwide were girding for a potential...
World

WhatsApp delays enforcing new privacy policy following backlash

Facebook Inc's WhatsApp is delaying an update aimed at increasing business transactions on the platform after a storm of concern from users who feared...
