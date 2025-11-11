‘Married women who talk too much should be slapped’, Mrs. Khan controversial remark draws criticism

In a recent statement that has caused a storm on social media, Mrs. Khan, a well-known public figure, remarked, “Jahan aurat apni ‘lallo’ (zaban) ziyada chalai gi wahan ussay th@pp@r parega…” — loosely translating to “Where a woman uses her tongue too much, she will face a slap.”

The controversial remark was made during a public appearance and quickly went viral online, triggering widespread backlash. Critics, especially from gender equality advocacy groups, have condemned the statement as being both offensive and harmful. They argue that such comments perpetuate the harmful stereotype that women’s voices should be silenced and that physical violence is a justified response to assertive speech.

Many social media users have expressed their dismay, calling for more responsible and respectful dialogue, emphasizing the importance of promoting equality, mutual understanding, and non-violence in society. Hashtags like #RespectWomen and #StopViolenceAgainstWomen have been trending in response to the comment, with many voicing concerns over the normalization of abuse in public discourse.

One Twitter user wrote, “This kind of rhetoric only encourages violence against women. We need to create spaces where women can speak freely without fear of being silenced or threatened.”

However, some supporters of Mrs. Khan’s remarks have defended her, suggesting that she was merely expressing a traditional view on maintaining discipline within households or relationships. They argue that the statement was not intended to justify violence but to highlight the consequences of overly assertive or disrespectful behavior.

Despite the defense, the backlash has overshadowed any support, with many insisting that promoting respect, mutual understanding, and equality in conversations is crucial for social progress. Women’s rights organizations have called on public figures, especially those in influential positions, to refrain from using language that could perpetuate harmful norms and to instead encourage positive, inclusive, and non-violent forms of communication.

“The responsibility lies with all of us — public figures, media, and individuals alike — to foster a culture of respect, empathy, and equality,” said Sana Iqbal, a spokesperson for the national women’s rights organization, during a press conference. “Words matter, and they have the power to either uplift or harm.”

As the debate continues to unfold, it remains clear that the conversation about gender roles, respect, and violence is far from over. Critics of Mrs. Khan’s comments hope that it will serve as a turning point, prompting a more careful, respectful approach to discussing these critical issues.

The incident has sparked a renewed focus on how society talks about women’s rights and the responsibility of public figures to lead by example. With the online conversation intensifying, many are calling for stronger efforts toward education on gender equality and mutual respect in both private and public life.