‘Meri Zindagi Hai Tu’ premieres with a powerful start: Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan lead a heartfelt journey of love 

KARACHI: The much-anticipated ARY Digital drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu has officially premiered, bringing together two of Pakistan’s most beloved stars, Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan, in a compelling new love story that promises to captivate audiences every weekend. The first episode, which aired on November 7, introduces viewers to an emotionally charged tale of love, destiny, and personal growth.
At the heart of this gripping drama is Kamyar, played by Bilal Abbas Khan, a charming yet impulsive man whose life is marred by the betrayal of close friends. Kamyar is emotionally guarded, making it difficult for him to trust others, and is known for his transient relationships. His character is one of complexity, torn between his past wounds and the potential for a new beginning.
Opposite him is Ayra, portrayed by Hania Aamir, a principled and compassionate young woman with a strong moral compass. As a successful doctor, Ayra dedicates her life to helping others, but she also dreams of finding love built on truth and mutual respect. Her character’s optimism and values set the stage for an emotional journey as she navigates her growing connection with Kamyar.
The drama begins with a seemingly innocent bond between the two, but it quickly evolves into a whirlwind of emotions, deception, and longing, testing the boundaries of love and trust. As their relationship deepens, both Ayra and Kamyar must confront their fears and insecurities, ultimately forcing them to face the truth about themselves and each other.
Joining the lead stars is a talented supporting cast, including Meher Jaffri as Falak, Ali Rehman as Khawar, Vardah Aziz as Fariha, Alyy Khan as Irfan, and Javeria Abbasi as Beenish, among others. The strong ensemble cast brings depth and nuance to the storyline, ensuring a drama that is as rich in its character dynamics as it is in its emotional appeal.
Meri Zindagi Hai Tu is written by Radain Shah and directed by Mussadiq Malik, bringing together two creative forces known for their ability to craft powerful narratives that resonate with audiences. The drama is set to air every Friday and Saturday at 8:00 PM, exclusively on ARY Digital.
Very misleading; this drama was highly anticipated but has a very weak first episode.
Casting big names with a weak script goes nowhere.
Let’s hope it takes a turn.
Bilal Abbas’s talent has been wasted. He is the wrong cast for this role. If he is a player, he isn’t doing the job right. No charm, no charisma. The script can make or break a show and an actor.
Bad dialogues, and bad direction even though Musaddiq Malik does a good job usually.
There is no continuity in scenes.
