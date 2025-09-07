Pak-China Action Plan 2025–29 will drive peace, development: Prof Cheng

BEIJING: The Action Plan on Building a Closer China-Pakistan Community with a Shared Future (2025–2029), released during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Beijing, has elevated bilateral relations to a new height and created fresh opportunities for both countries and the wider region, according to Prof. Cheng Xizhong, Senior Research Fellow at the Charhar Institute.

In a statement on Sunday, Prof. Cheng said the plan builds on the “all-weather strategic cooperative partnership” that has endured the test of time and is now recognised internationally as a model relationship. He added that amid global instability, the roadmap represents both a strategic choice for Islamabad and Beijing and a response to the universal demand for peace and development.

Highlighting its economic importance, Prof. Cheng noted that the plan seeks to deepen trade, investment, and industrial cooperation under CPEC, including infrastructure, energy and manufacturing. Expanded trade fields and joint construction of industrial parks, he said, will help Pakistan upgrade its industry and strengthen resilience in the global economy.

He further stressed that security cooperation will remain a “crucial guarantee” for progress, while people-to-people exchanges — particularly in education, youth and culture — would inject “new vitality” into the bilateral friendship.

On the diplomatic front, Prof. Cheng said the two countries will coordinate closely to amplify the voices of developing nations, uphold multilateralism, and work towards regional peace through dialogue and consultation.

“The Action Plan outlines a grand blueprint,” he concluded, “and with joint efforts, China and Pakistan will achieve more fruitful results across political, economic, security, and cultural fields, while contributing to global peace and stability.”