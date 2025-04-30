Karachi to integrate all ride-hailing services and launch EV taxis: Memon

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced plans to unify all online taxi services operating in Karachi under a single system and accelerate the introduction of electric vehicle (EV) taxis.

This initiative is part of a broader strategy to modernize the city’s transport system and reduce environmental pollution.

The decision was discussed in an important meeting chaired by Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, with key officials in attendance, including Qasim Naveed Qamar, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Investment and Public-Private Partnership, and Asad Zamin, Secretary of Transport.

The meeting also reviewed progress on establishing new Motor Vehicle Inspection Centers in Karachi and evaluated existing centers’ performance.

Sharjeel Memon emphasized that providing safe, high-quality, and eco-friendly transportation was the Sindh government’s top priority. The introduction of EV taxis is expected to enhance Karachi’s taxi service and reduce pollution.

The unified taxi system aims to consolidate all services under a single framework, improving fare regulation, service quality, and vehicle inspection standards.

In addition to the unified taxi system, Memon announced plans to empower women by distributing 1,000 pink scooters to working women and female students. This initiative is designed to make daily travel more accessible for women.

The Sindh government is also working to transition Karachi’s traditional bus system to electric vehicles. Double-decker buses are expected to arrive by June, with additional buses anticipated by late June or early July. The government is also focused on establishing EV charging stations, parking facilities, and other necessary infrastructure to support the transition.

Qasim Naveed Qamar noted that efforts are underway to attract both local and international investors to the transport sector. He assured that the Sindh government would provide all necessary support to these investors to facilitate the development of Karachi’s transport system.