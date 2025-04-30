Weapons surrender begins in Kurram, 979 bunkers demolished

KURRAM: The phased surrender of weapons is underway in Kurram District as part of a coordinated effort to restore lasting peace to the region.

Official sources confirmed on Tuesday that all parties involved in the conflict have begun handing over their weapons, with 979 bunkers from both sides dismantled since January 1, 2025.

The disarmament process, which initially began in Upper Kurram, is now being expanded across the entire district. The surrendered weapons include RPG-7s, Kalashnikov rifles, machine guns, missile launchers, mortars, heavy machine guns, and various types of ammunition.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has taken significant steps to ensure lasting peace in the area by establishing a Road Protection Force (RPF) in Kurram. So far, 200 personnel have been recruited, with additional inductions ongoing. The government has stressed a zero-tolerance policy toward lawbreakers, vowing to deal with any violators firmly.

The disarmament and peace process were initiated following a peace jirga held on January 1, 2025. Local tribal and religious leaders from all sects in Kurram pledged their support for peace and cooperation with the state.

As a result, the peaceful surrender of weapons marks a significant step toward rebuilding the region and promoting security.

The state is also addressing logistical needs in Kurram. Since January 1, 2025, a total of 2,661 supply trucks have been sent to the district, and compensation for affected areas is underway.