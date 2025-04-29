Bushra Bibi’s interim bail extended till June 11

An anti-terrorism court on Monday extended the interim bail of former prime minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi in two cases linked to the November 26 protest until June 11. Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain heard the petitions, with Bushra’s counsel submitting requests for exemption from personal appearance.

The court directed Bushra Bibi to join the investigation and adjourned the hearing till the next date. Separately, Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand adjourned the hearing of the Toshakhana-II case against Bushra Bibi and Imran Khan without any proceedings.