PM hails $700m FDI, saying Pakistan not waiting for future but shaping it

PM Shehbaz reaffirms commitment to Pakistan set to become next major tech destination

We’re not just building a digital economy — we’re creating a digital Pakistan: PM

Over 75 foreign investors, CEOs of more than 50 global companies attending first-ever DFDI conference

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to becoming the next major tech destination in light of $700 million foreign investment pledged in in IT sector, inviting international investors to capitalise on the country’s vast talent pool and digital infrastructure

“Pakistan is not waiting for the future but shaping it,” Premier Shehbaz Sharif stated while speaking at the Digital Foreign Direct Investment (DFDI) conference started in Islamabad.

Delegates from around 45 countries arrived in Islamabad to participate in the DFDI conference, the first-ever DFDI conference held in Pakistan.

Over 75 foreign investors and CEOs of more than 50 global companies attended the event. The digital sector has long been recognised as a key segment for foreign direct investment (FDI), yet Pakistan has struggled to attract substantial digital FDI.

Addressing the DFDI conference on Tuesday, PM Shehbaz hailed investment in the IT sector, calling on international stakeholders to continue supporting Pakistan as it was ready to lead the global digital economy.

The premier highlighted the government’s initiatives in the IT sector, including the launch of federal and provincial IT parks, incubation centres, and a large-scale research and development (R&D) ecosystem.

He noted that Pakistan’s youth, aged between 15-30, constitute 60 percent of the population, and announced that Huawei will train 200,000 boys and girls through a joint skill development programme in collaboration with the government.

“The youth are the architects of our digital future”, he said.

PM Shehbaz said that in March Pakistan received a record-breaking $4.1 billion in foreign remittances, signalling growing trust in the country’s digital potential.

“We’re not just building a digital economy — we’re creating a digital Pakistan. From transforming agriculture through AI to expanding exports with smart technology, this is the moment for global investors to join us,” the premier said.

Over 100m strong youth greatest digital asset of Pakistan: Shaza

Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja also spoke at the conference, highlighting Pakistan’s exponential growth in IT export.

“Pakistan’s youth — over 100 million strong — is our greatest digital asset. Under the prime minister’s direct supervision, we have trained over 300,000 young professionals in IT skills this year alone.”

She also spoke about Pakistan’s evolving regulatory landscape and called for the development of robust digital infrastructure.

CEO of Pakistan Software Export Board Abu Bakar announced that IT exports were set to exceed $4b this year, calling it a testament to public-private collaboration and national talent.

Secretary-General of the Digital Cooperation Organisation Deemah AlYahya, praised Pakistan’s ambition and innovation.

“This is a historic moment where ambition, innovation, and opportunity converge. Digital transformation is now a revolution, not a trend and with 142 million broadband subscribers, 65pc smartphone penetration, and IT exports poised to exceed $4b, the country is primed for digital acceleration.”