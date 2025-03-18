Msuatafa Amir murder case: Court kicks out Kamran Qureshi following heated argument with son

KARACHI: The Anti-Terrorism Court Karachi on Tuesday forced Kamran Qureshi, father of accused Armaghan, out of the courtroom after a heated argument with his son during hearing of Mustafa Amir murder case.

The incident occurred when Armaghan’s lawyer, Advocate Abid Zaman Khan, announced that he would no longer represent Armaghan due to a lack of understanding with Kamran Qureshi.

Armaghan confirmed that he had no relationship with his father, stating, “I don’t want to meet my father; I won’t talk to him.”

The situation escalated as Kamran Qureshi disrupted the courtroom, urging his son to leave him if he did not acknowledge him as his father.

Amid the growing tension, the court had no option but to remove Kamran Qureshi, with police officers escorting him out.

Following the disruption, the court extended Armaghan’s physical remand until March 24, related to both the Mustafa Amir murder case and the journalist firing case. The court also instructed the submission of a progress report at the next hearing.

Earlier, Police have submitted a charge sheet in the court of the Judicial Magistrate (South) regarding a case against accused Armaghan for threatening a lawyer, representing plaintiff in cases filed against him.

According to the charge sheet submitted by the police, Armughan has confessed to his crime. The report states that Advocate Saif Jatoi was representing the plaintiff in cases registered against Armughan at Gizri and Darakhshan police stations.

Armughan had abused the lawyer and his family on WhatsApp in April 2024. He also threatened them using the army to pick them from their home.

A case was registered against the accused at Boat Basin police station. Challan was submitted for the non-arrest of the accused.

On February 17, police obtained permission from ATC Clifton to interrogate Armughan. During the jail interrogation, the accused confessed to his crime.