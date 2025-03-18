Lack of enforcement renders laws on child abduction ‘ineffective’: Justice Mandokhail

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court’s Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail on Tuesday observed that there exist ‘effective’ laws in the country to address child abduction, but poor implementation and inadequate enforcement has rendered them ‘sterile’.

“While laws exist, they are not being enforced properly”, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail made the remarks during a hearing on a suo motu case regarding child abductions across the country.

The court, led by Justice Aminuddin Khan, has summoned a representative from the National Commission for Child Welfare and Development (NCCWD) for the next hearing.

The petitioner’s lawyer argued that the attorney general had been directed to meet with all provincial police chiefs but claimed no such meetings had taken place.

However, Additional Attorney General Amir Rehman asserted that consultations had occurred, noting that institutions for child protection exist but lack effective implementation.

Justice Aminuddin Khan remarked that responsibilities should be fulfilled by relevant authorities, while Justice Mandokhail stressed that mere legislation without execution is insufficient.

The hearing has been adjourned indefinitely.

Last month, Additional Inspector General (AIG) of Karachi police Javed Alam Odho formed a special taskforce to intensify investigations into the alarming rise in child abduction cases in the metropolitan city.

The team, headed by DIG CIA Muqaddas Haider, will trace and dismantle criminal networks involved in these abductions.

The taskforce comprises SSP South Mahzooz Ali, SSP Investigation West Arab Mehr, SSP Anti-Violent Crime Cell Anil Haider, and SSP Investigation Korangi Qais Khan.

The force has been tasked with investigating ongoing cases and interrogating arrested suspects linked to abduction incidents in the remits of Peerabad and Saudabad police stations.