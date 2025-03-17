Three KP cops martyred, terrorist killed as police repulse three overnight strikes

PESHAWAR: Terrorists launched three different attacks on police stations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, martyring two policemen and kidnapping a security guard during the past 24 hours.

According to Karak District Police Officer (DPO) Shahbaz Elahi, terrorists attacked two police stations and a Sui Gas installation overnight. There was a heavy exchange of fire, which resulted in the martyrdom of two policemen and the death of a private security guard.

According to police officials, the law enforcement agencies retaliated, forcing the attackers to flee.

DSP Yousaf confirmed that Aslam Noor, serving as an investigation officer at Takht Nusrati Police Station, was martyred during the assault.

DPO Shehbaz Elahi revealed that armed men attacked the Khurram and Takht-e-Nasrati police stations, resulting in the martyrdom of police sub-inspector Islam Noor Khan in the latter assault.

In the Sui Gas installation attack, the assailants were chased but managed to flee in the darkness. One of them was killed by the police in the chase.

The police also rescued a security guard abducted by the armed militants after an exchange of fire.

“The police demonstrated courage, fought and frustrated big attacks,” DPO Elahi said.

He added that the situation was now under control and the attackers had fled and retreated to the mountains when the police retaliated.

The banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attacks in a statement.

The attacker, Kashif alias Jarrar, was wanted by the police for his role in terrorist activities in the area.

Meanwhile, policeman Nazar Ali was martyred when unidentified terrorists opened fire at the Pajgi outpost of Michi Gate police station in Peshawar.

Police retaliated to the firing immediately, forcing the attackers to flee.

In the Dabkot village of South Waziristan’s Wana tehsil, a former police officer named Johar was killed in a shooting by unidentified assailants. The deceased belonged to the Khujal Khel tribe and had served in the Wana police.

Authorities have launched a large-scale search operation to track down the perpetrators behind these brazen attacks.

Pakistan has been grappling with an alarming uptick in terror activities over the past year, especially in KP and Balochistan.

Terror attacks on the security forces and other law enforcement agencies have increased manifold.