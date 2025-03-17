Gandapur blames Centre for deteriorated law and order in KP

Gandapur admits the police has been neglected, saying efforts underway to equip the force with modern vehicles, equipment

Stresses Afghans repatriation should be conducted in line with Pashtun traditions

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Sunday recalled that when his government assumed office, the provincial treasury only had enough funds to cover 15 days of salaries, but effective financial management, the government has presented a surplus budget of Rs169 billion over the past year.

“Without imposing any new taxes, provincial revenues have increased by Rs55 billion, Rs72 billion in outstanding payments have been cleared, and an additional Rs30 billion has been allocated for development projects”, he added.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday evening, where he outlined the government’s one-year performance, the Chief Minister said that the province was burdened with Rs752 billion in debt when they came to power.

Yet, over the past year, not a single rupee in new loans was taken. Instead, Rs50 billion of existing debt has been repaid. He added that, in line with Imran Khan’s vision of financial autonomy and self-reliance, the provincial government established a Debt Management Fund with an initial allocation of Rs30 billion, which will be increased to Rs50 billion by the end of this year.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the government is focusing on sectors with high potential, noting the vast net hydel power generation capacity within the province, which is now being harnessed. By 2028, the province aims to significantly increase its own electricity production.

A transmission line project worth Rs18 billion is underway to supply this electricity at lower rates to local industries, which will foster industrial growth and create job opportunities.

During Ramazan, the provincial government will disburse a Rs20 billion package to support deserving households. Over the past year, all scholarships and stipends have been doubled.

The zakat payment has been raised from Rs12,000 to Rs25,000, while the financial assistance provided for dowries has been increased from Rs25,000 to Rs200,000.

The Chief Minister said that endowment funds have been established to make deficit-running institutions financially independent, including universities and Water and Sanitation Services Companies (WSSCs). He expressed confidence that by the end of the year, these institutions will be standing on their own feet.

Gandapur stressed that the increase in provincial revenues was not due to new taxes but was a result of plugging financial leakages and improving governance.

“This money was already within the system but was being siphoned off due to poor financial controls,” he noted.

The Chief Minister also addressed the issue of incomplete development projects that were dragging on for years, leading to ballooning costs and losses to the public exchequer.

“We have identified these projects and prioritized their completion within this fiscal year,” he said. He emphasized that his government’s performance is based on facts and records, without any exaggeration, and credited his team and cabinet members for their contributions.

Commenting on the security situation, Gandapur said that under Imran Khan’s federal government, the country enjoyed exemplary peace.

However, with the change in federal leadership, law and order deteriorated, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He criticized the federal government for comparing KP and Balochistan’s situation with Punjab to score political points, calling it regrettable.

“The current security crisis is a direct result of federal negligence,” he said, urging serious action before matters worsen.

Gandapur revealed that he has consistently advocated for dialogue with Afghanistan to ensure lasting peace in the region. Although the federal government has now agreed to talks, no significant progress has been made, despite KP’s preparation of Terms of Reference (TORs) and the hosting of multiple jirgas and meetings.

He lauded the KP police and citizens for being on the front lines against terrorism and warned that criticism of the police force would not be tolerated.

On financial matters with the federal government, Gandapur reminded that despite the merger of the former tribal areas in 2018, KP still has not received its due share in the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award. “If this issue is not addressed, we will be forced to protest, and this will be a united movement involving all political parties, citizens, and government employees,” he warned.

He further added that the federal government owes KP over Rs2 trillion in net hydel profits and billions more under the accelerated development program for the merged districts and security operations. “If we are granted our constitutional rights, we will be able to strengthen our police force and address the grievances of the merged districts,” Gandapur said, warning that public trust is eroding due to these delays, which could hinder the fight against terrorism.

In response to a question on police strengthening, Gandapur admitted that historically, the police had been neglected. However, under his leadership, efforts are underway to provide the force with modern weapons, vehicles, and equipment.

Regarding the repatriation of Afghan refugees, he said, “Afghans are our neighbors and will remain so. Their return should be conducted respectfully and in line with Pashtun traditions, ensuring that necessary resettlement arrangements are made inside Afghanistan beforehand.”