Netflix Takes Its Biggest Gamble Yet On Meghan Markle Amid Failure Of New Show

Netflix’s decision to move forward with Season 2 of With Love, Meghan has raised concerns among experts, as the show failed to maintain a spot in the platform’s Top 10 rankings.

According to Daily Mail’s Diary Editor Richard Eden, the streaming giant had already filmed enough material for two seasons, making the renewal less about demand and more about logistics. Speaking on Palace Confidential, Eden explained, “They hired a location, spent money on a mansion where this was filmed, and they filmed enough material for two series at the same time, so it was done and dusted. Netflix will release the second series in the autumn.”

Financial Interests At Play?

Despite its lackluster reception, experts suggest Netflix is pushing ahead due to financial incentives tied to Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand, which the company has an interest in.

Eden questioned, “It did make me wonder how bad reception would have had to be for Netflix not to broadcast a second season.”

Palace Confidential host Jo Elvin agreed, pointing out that Netflix would not shelve content they had already invested in, regardless of its performance.

Eden further emphasized Netflix’s vested financial interest in Meghan’s business ventures, suggesting that products featured on With Love, Meghan—such as artisanal jams and edible flowers—could generate additional revenue streams for the streaming service.

What’s Next For ‘With Love, Meghan’?

With Netflix set to release Season 2 in the autumn of 2025, industry watchers are questioning whether the series will attract higher viewership or continue to struggle. While Netflix has not commented on the show’s future beyond the second season, its performance could determine whether the streaming platform continues its partnership with Meghan Markle.